Short Interest in Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Expands By 200.0%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Uniper Price Performance
Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. Uniper has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $154.60.
Uniper Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Uniper
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.