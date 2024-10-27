Short Interest in Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Expands By 200.0%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. Uniper has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $154.60.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.

