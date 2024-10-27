Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $40.98. Approximately 694,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,900,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.50%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

