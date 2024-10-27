CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $311.30 and last traded at $310.01. 529,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,129,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.37 and a 200-day moving average of $307.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

