Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in October

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Avivagen Stock Performance
Avivagen has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.27.
About Avivagen
