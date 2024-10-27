Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in October

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Avivagen Stock Performance

Avivagen has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.27.

About Avivagen

See Also

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

