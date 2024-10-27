Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Univec Trading Down 3.1 %
Univec stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Univec
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Univec
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.