Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Univec Trading Down 3.1 %

Univec stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Univec alerts:

About Univec

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.