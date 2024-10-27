Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.12 and last traded at $151.58. Approximately 1,056,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,622,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $277.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

