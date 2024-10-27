Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.76. Approximately 2,143,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,104,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,687,000 after buying an additional 532,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after acquiring an additional 277,462 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,433,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 503,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,601,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

