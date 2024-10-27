Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Update

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eureka Lithium Price Performance
Shares of Eureka Lithium stock opened at 0.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.43. Eureka Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.13 and a 52-week high of 5.25.
Eureka Lithium Company Profile
