Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Expands By 271.1%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 271.1% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded United Utilities Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UUGRY

United Utilities Group Price Performance

About United Utilities Group

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $27.11 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.