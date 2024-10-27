Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHR. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

