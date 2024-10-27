Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $431,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFF. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at $304,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSFF opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $353.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.