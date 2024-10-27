Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 764.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

ROP opened at $542.00 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.