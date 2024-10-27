Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,253,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $77.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 125.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

