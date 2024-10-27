Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 3,400 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2,595.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,292.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 26,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $193.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.