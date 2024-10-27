Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $691,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 175,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,539,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 29,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.60.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

LOW opened at $267.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

