iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 114,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,845.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 61,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $224.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $226.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

