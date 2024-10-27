Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 7,898 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after buying an additional 61,944 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $43.58.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

