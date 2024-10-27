Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 252.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GAB opened at $5.39 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

