Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after buying an additional 168,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

NOW opened at $950.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $548.44 and a 12 month high of $979.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $885.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $797.35. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

