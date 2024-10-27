Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after buying an additional 379,105 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,879,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,495,000 after acquiring an additional 217,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,440,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,250,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 195,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,525,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 104,256 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

MUFG opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

