Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after buying an additional 379,105 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,879,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,495,000 after acquiring an additional 217,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,440,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,250,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 195,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,525,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 104,256 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %
MUFG opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
