Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 283 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 94,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,842 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $300,594,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,955,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 20,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,196,000 after purchasing an additional 863,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $206.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.90 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.