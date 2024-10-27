Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $631,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $839,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 181.5% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $49.71 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

