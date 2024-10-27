Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $514,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Amphenol by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.58. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $71.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,209,000. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

