Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.