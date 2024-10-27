Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Booking were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Booking by 31.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Booking by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,256.89.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

BKNG opened at $4,347.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,058.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,847.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,395.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.50%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.