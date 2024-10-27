Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $458,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.