Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $183.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.36. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $188.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

