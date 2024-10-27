Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 14,323 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 319.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

PHDG opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

