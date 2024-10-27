Mark W. Hahn Sells 141,360 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 141,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $619,156.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,672,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,885,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VRNA opened at $33.86 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 299,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

