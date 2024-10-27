Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $439,000 Investment in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.76% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRPT. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Price Performance

CRPT opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

