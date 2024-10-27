Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 10,413 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 154,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 658,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

