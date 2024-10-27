Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $36.37 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

