Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $521,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PMAR opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

