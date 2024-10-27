FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XDEC opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

