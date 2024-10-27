Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stake Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 963.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $19.90 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.