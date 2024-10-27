Raymond James & Associates Buys 36,379 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $127.26 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $95.90 and a 52-week high of $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $369.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.58.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

