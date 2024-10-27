Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,623,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

