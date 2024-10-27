Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $243.78 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.50 and a 200-day moving average of $225.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.91%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.19.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

