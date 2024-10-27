Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,886 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 15.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 147.4% in the third quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,113.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

