Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 2,489.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth $184,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $31.34 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.