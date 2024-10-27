Creative Planning Purchases 368 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $71,199,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,485,000 after acquiring an additional 194,342 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,537.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,953,000 after acquiring an additional 168,029 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,111,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,189,000 after acquiring an additional 132,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $288.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $306.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.72 and a 200-day moving average of $252.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

