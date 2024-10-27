5,603 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,772,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,038,000 after buying an additional 223,497 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 530,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

