Creative Planning Purchases 3,107 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 204.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $25,495,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,850. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $213.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day moving average of $181.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.