Cwm LLC Invests $73,000 in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in Amer Sports by 5.0% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Amer Sports by 557.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 308.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after buying an additional 2,345,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,983,000 after buying an additional 965,625 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amer Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of AS stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

