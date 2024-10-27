Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at $273,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.76. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $123.94.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

