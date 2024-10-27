Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after buying an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $80,283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 120.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,823 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 882,505 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

XEL stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

