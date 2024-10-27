Creative Planning Acquires 3,056 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 148,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 39,792 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Logitech International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $102.59.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $1.3687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

