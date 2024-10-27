Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INCY opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 180.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
