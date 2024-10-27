Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -449.99%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

