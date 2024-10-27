Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $23,211,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,817.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,559 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 130,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,927,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HALO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,583,199.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,583,199.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,834 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

